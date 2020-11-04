Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: NY Cases Double In One Month, 'Progress Threatened By National Surge,' Cuomo Says

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases in the past month.
New York has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases in the past month. Photo Credit: Pixabay

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is cautioning that the state’s progress in combating the COVID-19 crisis is being threatened by the national surge in cases across the country.

The latest numbers found that the state’s positivity rate for COVID-19 testing has climbed to 1.81 percent, but in hot zone areas, it has surged to 2.63 percent, the governor noted.

According to state officials, nearly 50,000 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus in October, approximately double the number who were infected the previous month in September.

Cuomo said that while the rise in New York has been slower than in other states, he said that “there are danger signs all around us,” as he cautioned that the virus could be coming in from other states, particularly during the upcoming holiday season.

New travel rules went into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and travelers from states with high COVID-19 infection rates must have a negative COVID-19 test from the other state within three days of departure.

On arriving in New York, they must quarantine for three days, and get another test on the fourth day. If both states' tests are negative, that traveler may end quarantine.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.