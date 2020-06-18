Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

COVID-19: NY Businesses Can Be Immediately Shut Down For Reopening Violations Under New Order

Zak Failla
The new enforcement provision for businesses.
The new enforcement provision for businesses. Photo Credit: ny.gov

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a warning shot to businesses that fail to comply with the state’s guidelines for reopening the economy.

Cuomo announced that he is signing an Executive Order that will strengthen state enforcement of reopening rules, and businesses in violation could be subject to an immediate shutdown issue.

“We need local governments to do their part,” Cuomo said during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, June 18 in New York City.

“Violations of the rules and regulations will allow the State Liquor Authority to issue an immediate suspension of liquor licenses, and that includes any bar or restaurant,” he said. “Businesses violating the rules could also see an immediate shutdown order.”

On Thursday, Cuomo also issued an Executive Order that will hold bars responsible for the sidewalk or area in front of their buildings.

“So be aware of the law … follow the law, and it’s up to the local governments to do the compliance,” he said. “Compliance matters, and it’s not just the moral and ethical responsibility to the community, it’s legal. These are laws.

“So be aware of the law, follow the law. We’ve made great progress and we don’t want to slide back.” 

