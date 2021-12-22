COVID-19: NY Breaks Single-Day Record For Cases By 30 Percent Over Previous Mark

New Yor has just set a new single-day high for newly confirmed COVID-19 cases for the fifth time in a week.

In her latest update on Wednesday, Dec. 22, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state recorded 28,924 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of more than 270,000 tests that were administered for a 10.66 percent daily positive infection rate.

The new single-day high marked a 30 percent jump from the record that was set earlier this week, according to data released by the state Department of Health.

Hospitalizations in New York are also on the rise, with 124 new COVID-19 patients admitted to state hospitals to bring the number being treated up to 4,452 as of Dec. 22.

According to the state, "given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to now report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than continue to report counts of individual cases.”

The Omicron variant has comprised more than 35 percent of all cases reported in New York between Tuesday, Dec. 7 and Dec. 22.

"The vaccine wears off after a period of time. Yes, you needed it at the time and it fought against delta but this new variant is not being as strong against it," Hochul said, specifically citing the increasing number of breakthrough infections.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Long Island: 10.97 percent (up .65 percent from the previous day);

Central New York: 8.33 percent (up .24 percent);

Western New York: 8.94 percent (down .01 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 8.54 percent (up .01 percent);

Finger Lakes: 8.10 percent (down .02 percent);

New York City: 8.39 percent (up .90 percent).

North Country: 7.22 percent (down .17 percent);

Southern Tier: 7.22 percent (down .08 percent);

Capital Region: 7.50 percent (up .37 percent);

Hudson Valley: 7.71 percent (up .86 percent);

Each region's 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

Sunday, Dec. 19: 62.37 new cases;

Monday: Dec. 20: 64.01 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 21: 66.35 new cases.

Central New York

Sunday, Dec. 19: 68.33 new cases;

Monday: Dec. 20: 69.06 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 21: 70.67 new cases.

Finger Lakes

Sunday, Dec. 19: 56.51 new cases;

Monday: Dec. 20: 56.43 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 21: 57.38 new cases.

Long Island

Sunday, Dec. 19: 112.50 new cases;

Monday: Dec. 20: 123.46 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 21: 134.60 new cases.

Hudson Valley

Sunday, Dec. 19: 75.01 new cases;

Monday: Dec. 20: 80.56 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 21: 89.63 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

Sunday, Dec. 19: 75.30 new cases;

Monday: Dec. 20: 80.56 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 21: 76.06 new cases.

New York City

Sunday, Dec. 19: 112.35 new cases;

Monday: Dec. 20: 130.44 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 21: 151.08 new cases.

North Country

Sunday, Dec. 19: 56.33 new cases;

Monday: Dec. 20: 56.12 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 21: 53.67 new cases.

Southern Tier

Sunday, Dec. 19: 110.42 new cases;

Monday: Dec. 20: 110.06 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 21: 104.12 new cases.

Western New York

Sunday, Dec. 19: 55.63 new cases;

Monday: Dec. 20: 56.57 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 21: 58.31 new cases.

New York State

Sunday, Dec. 19: 93.78 new cases;

Monday: Dec. 20: 104.01 new cases;

Tuesday, Dec. 21: 115.69 new cases.

Hochul said that additional tests are being provided to New Yorkers, though she reiterated that the COVID-19 vaccine remains the key in fighting the spread of the virus.

"As we confront the winter surge, it is vital to remember we have come a long way in our fight against COVID with the best defense we have - the vaccine - readily available throughout the state," Hochul said. "We are actively working to bring more tests in for New Yorkers to reduce wait times as we see more people getting tested for the holidays.

“Get yourself vaccinated along with the booster dose, wear a mask, stay home if you feel sick, and exercise caution when in large gatherings - we have what we need to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. Let's spread joy, not COVID, this holiday season."

