Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Car Plows Into Rockland County Planet Fitness
News

COVID-19: Number Of Rockland Cases Hits Nearly 2.5K; Brand-New Breakdown By Community

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Rockland on Monday, Jan. 11.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Rockland on Monday, Jan. 11. Photo Credit: Rockland County

Five new virus-related deaths were reported in Rockland over the weekend as the county continues combating the "holiday surge" of new COVID-19 cases.

There have now been 790 COVID-19 deaths reported in Rockland as the county monitors 2,449 active infections, down from 2,566 on Friday, Jan. 8.

A total of 106 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized from the virus, down from 75 a week ago, while the 6.5 percent overall infection rate remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.

There have now been a total of 29,444 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of more than 453,229 tested. 

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Monday, Jan. 11:

  • Spring Valley: 351;
  • Monsey: 295;
  • New City: 241;
  • Nanuet: 213;
  • Suffern: 175;
  • Haverstraw: 147;
  • Stony Point: 147;
  • Pearl River: 115;
  • Garnerville: 114;
  • Pomona: 111;
  • West Haverstraw: 77;
  • Nyack: 73;
  • Valley Cottage: 71;
  • Congers: 69;
  • West Nyack: 61;
  • Blauvelt: 39;
  • Orangeburg: 32;
  • Tappan: 30;
  • Thiells: 23;
  • Sloatsburg: 22;
  • Hillburn: 19;
  • Sparkill: 8;
  • Tomkins Cove: 6;
  • Palisades: 5;
  • Piermont: 5. 

Statewide, a total of 1,126,442 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 27.3 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 31,672 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.