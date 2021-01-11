COVID-19: Number Of Rockland Cases Hits Nearly 2.5K; Brand-New Breakdown By Community

Five new virus-related deaths were reported in Rockland over the weekend as the county continues combating the "holiday surge" of new COVID-19 cases.
There have now been 790 COVID-19 deaths reported in Rockland as the county monitors 2,449 active infections, down from 2,566 on Friday, Jan. 8.
A total of 106 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized from the virus, down from 75 a week ago, while the 6.5 percent overall infection rate remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.
There have now been a total of 29,444 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of more than 453,229 tested.
A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Monday, Jan. 11:
- Spring Valley: 351;
- Monsey: 295;
- New City: 241;
- Nanuet: 213;
- Suffern: 175;
- Haverstraw: 147;
- Stony Point: 147;
- Pearl River: 115;
- Garnerville: 114;
- Pomona: 111;
- West Haverstraw: 77;
- Nyack: 73;
- Valley Cottage: 71;
- Congers: 69;
- West Nyack: 61;
- Blauvelt: 39;
- Orangeburg: 32;
- Tappan: 30;
- Thiells: 23;
- Sloatsburg: 22;
- Hillburn: 19;
- Sparkill: 8;
- Tomkins Cove: 6;
- Palisades: 5;
- Piermont: 5.
Statewide, a total of 1,126,442 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 27.3 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 31,672 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
