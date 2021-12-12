COVID-19: Northwell Sends Nurses To Assist Hospitals Struggling With Surge In Cases

The largest health system in New York State has dispatched a team of nurses to medical centers that need assistance with a new surge in COVID-19 cases.

Northwell Health announced that a team of 16 clinical professionals and two team leads were sent to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo and the University of Rochester’s Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The nurses will spend two weeks assisting the hospitals due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

“Being a nurse, I know the importance of helping those in need,” said Brendan McDermott, a critical care nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park who deployed to Rochester. “Whether it be the patient, family or staff in need of a hand, it is our responsibility to help. When NYC was at its worst, others came to help and support us. I am honored and proud to return the favor.”

