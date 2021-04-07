COVID-19: 'No Excuses' For Not Getting Vaccine, Cuomo Says; Announces Essential Worker Memorial

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is imploring all New Yorkers to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments now that eligibility has been expanded to all adults 16 and older as the state prepares a monument celebrating essential workers.

Cuomo was at the Javitz Center in Manhattan on Tuesday, April 6, where he laid out the steps that need to be taken as the end of the pandemic nears.

Cuomo said that he spoke with the White House COVID-19 task force on Tuesday morning, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Dr. Anthony Fauci about what steps have to be taken to “crush COVID.”

“The vaccine is the weapon that wins the war," Cuomo said. "But we have not won that war yet.

“The vaccine is there … the vaccine will win the war, but we’re in a race with COVID now.

“We’re seeing infections going up, but we’re seeing vaccinations going up. You tell me which is going up faster and I’ll tell you who wins the war,” he continued. “Are you vaccinated more people, or do more people get infected. We have to vaccinate enough people that god forbid there’s a variant and that mutation is resistant to the vaccine, because then you have a problem.”

Cuomo said that there “are no excuses” anymore for why New Yorkers aren’t taking the vaccine.

During his briefing, Cuomo said that one excuse was the “superhero excuse,” which involved younger people who feel they are invulnerable to the virus, though the governor noted that they could still transmit COVID-19 to other friends and family members who may be more susceptible to the vaccine.

He also said that for those using the “scientist excuse,” and clamoring for more information before receiving a dose, that millions have already taken it without backlash.

“Some will say, ‘well I want to see more data on the risk analysis,'” Cuomo said. “Well guess what, 10 million New Yorkers have taken the vaccine. That’s your data analysis.

“There’s more risk in not taking the vaccine than in taking the vaccine.”

Cuomo also said that some were skeptical of vaccines due to the previous presidential administration, which is why top healthcare providers and experts in New York were called in to confirm the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines.

“When the New York State health community said its safe, then I said to the people of New York it’s safe. And I wouldn’t have said that unless I was 100 percent confident that the best medical professionals in the state, who have no agenda, said it was safe,” he added.

“That’s why I took it, that’s why my mother took it, it’s why everyone in my family who is eligible took it, because I believe it’s safe.”

Lastly, Cuomo circled around to New Yorkers who avoided the COVID-19 vaccine, citing that they were not eligible, a problem that was solved when eligibility expanded on April 6.

“The last excuse was a good one, it’s that ‘I’m not eligible.’ Well, today, that’s gone,” Cuomo said. “Every person in the State of New York ages 16 and up is now eligible for the vaccine, so there’s no reason to not go online, not to make a phone call, and make your appointment to get the vaccination done.

“It’s your duty, it’s smart, it’s right, it’s easy, it’s fast, and it’s safe,’ he continued. “So go get a vaccine, New York. There are no excuses. That’s what we’re saying today.”

