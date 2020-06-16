COVID-19: New York To Allow Visitors At Hospitals, Group Homes, But Not Nursing Homes

Visitors will soon be allowed at hospitals and group homes in New York, though nursing home visits are still forbidden as the state’s recovery from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, June 16 in Albany, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that hospitals and group homes will be allowed to accept visitors at their discretion, though some restrictions will be in place.

Cuomo said that visitors must follow state guidelines, including time-limited visits, wear personal protective equipment, and will be subject to symptom and temperature checks.

Hospitals can allow visitors effective immediately, while group homes certified by the state’s Office for People With Developmental Disabilities can allow visitors as of Friday, June 19.

Cuomo said that before accepting visitors, hospitals and group homes must contact the state and continue following the guidelines set forth by health officials.

“With the numbers we’ve been seeing," Cuomo said, "things are looking very good statewide, with some areas better than others, but there’s always been a variance (in the numbers). We’re going to allow hospitals to accept visitors at their discretion.

“This has always been a balance of public health versus the personal relationships,” Cuomo continued. “Obviously we need to be careful, but we will allow visitors in hospitals, same as in group homes.”

While hospitals and group homes are permitted to accept visitors, nursing homes remain prohibited to the public as the state continues to investigate how COVID-19 impacts the most vulnerable populations.

State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said that his department is reviewing data from a pilot program at hospitals, and they’ve “been taking all the information from that pilot program and seeing how it would translate to other facilities. (They’re) loving at all the different options.”

“Nursing homes are not included because we’re still studying it,” Cuomo added. “It’s still a high risk, and when the Health Department advises me it’s safe, we’ll do it.

"I understand the demand and desire, but the Health Department doesn’t think the reward justifies the risk.”

