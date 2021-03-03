Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
COVID-19: New York Announces New Easing Of Guidance On Travel, Gatherings

Zak Failla
The COVID-19 positivity rate in New York has been dropping to levels lower than before the holidays.
New York is loosening up its restrictions on domestic travelers and social gatherings as the state continues recovering from the post-holiday COVID-19 surge.

During a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, March 3 in Albany, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that due to the declining numbers in New York, some restrictions and limits will be lifted.

Beginning on Monday, March 22, residential gatherings will be restricted to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors, up from a universal 10. Social gatherings, which were capped at 50 people, can now accommodate 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors.

As of Friday, April 2, event venues under 10,000 people will also be permitted to open up to 33 percent capacity, to a maximum of 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors.

Cuomo said that if attendees at the events can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours, those venues can increase to 150 and 500 people, respectively.

Social distancing, facial coverings, and other state mandates will also be enforced.

The state also altered its travel guidance as the COVID-19 data continue trending in the right direction.

Cuomo said that domestic travelers coming into New York are no longer required to quarantine or test-out within 90 days of full vaccination, though international travelers will still have to follow the CDC quarantine guidelines.

“We’re going to continue our smart reopening, which is what we’ve done in being very smart since day one,” Cuomo said. “We’re reopening based on science and data.” 

