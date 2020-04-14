Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
COVID-19: New Update On Number Of Fatalities, Cases By Town In Rockland County
COVID-19: New Update On Number Of Cases, Town-By-Town Breakdown In Orange County

Zak Failla
The Orange County COVID-19 map as of Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
The Orange County COVID-19 map as of Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Photo Credit: Orange County

There have been new deaths reported from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County as the number of cases continues to climb.

There have now been 5,830 COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Orange County Department of Health, which resulted in 178 deaths as of Tuesday, April 14.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

  • City of Newburgh: 488;
  • City of Middletown: 480;
  • Palm Tree: 460
  • Wallkill: 455;
  • New Windsor: 437;
  • Monroe: 339;
  • Warwick: 315;
  • Newburgh: 298;
  • Montgomery: 284;
  • Goshen: 250;
  • Chester: 214;
  • Blooming Grove: 196;
  • Woodbury: 176;
  • Wawayanda: 94;
  • Cornwall: 79;
  • Highlands: 62;
  • Hamptonburgh: 56;
  • Mount Hope: 56;
  • City of Port Jervis: 48;
  • Crawford: 45;
  • Greenville: 40;
  • Deerpark: 39;
  • Minisink: 36;
  • Tuxedo: 31.

Though the number of deaths continues to rise - as expected - officials in New York have made note that social distancing and “stay at home” protocols have helped “flatten the curve” as the number of hospitalizations begins to stabilize statewide.

Statewide, there were 1,649 new COVID-19 cases reported in New York, as the total rose to more than 195,000. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that there were 778 newly reported deaths, bringing the total to 10,834 since the outbreak began 44 days ago.

