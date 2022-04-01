Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
COVID-19: New Testing Site Coming To Stony Point Amid Rise In Cases

Zak Failla
COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites are coming to the Hudson Valley.
With the Omicron COVID-19 variant raging and new cases spiking across New York, the state will be opening up a pair of new testing sites in the Hudson Valley.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the state will be opening six new testing sites to address the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, including locations in Westchester and Rockland counties as of noon Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The two sites:

  • Westchester: Grace Baptist Church at 52 S 6th Ave. in Mount Vernon, open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays;
  • Rockland: Patriots Hills Golf Club at 19 Club House Lane in Stony Point, open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Other sites are being opened in Albany, Syracuse, Rochester, and Buffalo on Tuesday.

Test results are sent following the appointment through email or text message, Hochul said. Walk-in appointments will also be available. 

"We continue the important work of expanding access to quick, accessible testing throughout the state,” acting Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett said in a statement announcing the sites. “In partnership with WellHealth, these six new sites will bring even more rapid tests to New Yorkers.

“Rapid testing remains a critical tool in our toolkit as we combat the winter surge and work to keep our communities safe from spread – and I encourage New Yorkers to utilize these new sites.” 

