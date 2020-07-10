Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County
News

COVID-19: New Symptoms Now Showing Up In Young Patients, With Many Having No Fever

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay

New symptoms are now being reported among young people who are testing positive for the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In addition, some of them, mainly in their 20s and 30s, have not had a fever -- perhaps the telltale COVID symptom.

There have been multiple reports of young patients experiencing abdominal pain, according to doctors in states experiencing spikes in cases.

Abdominal pain had not been named as a symptom prior to the start of the increase in cases, mainly in states in the south and west.

Headaches, another symptom now being seen more frequently, was not on the CDC's original list of symptoms. Some new, young COVID patients have reported experiencing debilitating migraines.

A preliminary study suggests that more than 80 percent of those 20 and under may show no symptoms after contracting COVID.

The study was conducted by the Bruno Kessler Foundation in Trento, Italy, in collaboration with the ATS Lombardy COVID-19 Task Force and other researchers.

COVID symptoms generally appear between two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC now lists the following as symptoms for COVID:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

The CDC says that if someone is showing any of these signs, they should seek emergency medical care immediately:

  • Trouble breathing
  • Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
  • New confusion
  • Inability to wake or stay awake
  • Bluish lips or face

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.