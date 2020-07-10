COVID-19: New Symptoms Now Showing Up In Young Patients, With Many Having No Fever

New symptoms are now being reported among young people who are testing positive for the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In addition, some of them, mainly in their 20s and 30s, have not had a fever -- perhaps the telltale COVID symptom.

There have been multiple reports of young patients experiencing abdominal pain, according to doctors in states experiencing spikes in cases.

Abdominal pain had not been named as a symptom prior to the start of the increase in cases, mainly in states in the south and west.

Headaches, another symptom now being seen more frequently, was not on the CDC's original list of symptoms. Some new, young COVID patients have reported experiencing debilitating migraines.

A preliminary study suggests that more than 80 percent of those 20 and under may show no symptoms after contracting COVID.

The study was conducted by the Bruno Kessler Foundation in Trento, Italy, in collaboration with the ATS Lombardy COVID-19 Task Force and other researchers.

COVID symptoms generally appear between two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC now lists the following as symptoms for COVID:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The CDC says that if someone is showing any of these signs, they should seek emergency medical care immediately:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.