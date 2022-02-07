COVID-19: New Study Shows Effectiveness Of Different Types Of Masks

Wearing masks makes a big difference when it comes to preventing COVID-19 infection, and which type of mask you wear also matters, according to a brand-new study.

"Consistent use of a face mask or respirator in indoor public settings was associated with lower odds of a positive SARS-CoV-2 test result (adjusted odds ratio = 0.44)," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. "Use of respirators with higher filtration capacity was associated with the most protection, compared with no mask use."

The CDC has just announced these findings:

Those who wear N95 and KN95 masks are 83 percent less likely to test positive for COVID compared to those who wear no mask at all.

Surgical-mask wearers are 66 percent less likely to get the virus.

Cloth mask wearers 56 percent less likely to get the virus.

"In addition to being up to date with recommended COVID-19 vaccinations, consistently wearing a comfortable, well-fitting face mask or respirator in indoor public settings protects against acquisition of SARS-CoV-2 infection," the CDC noted. "A respirator offers the best protection."

Click here to view the CDC findings.

