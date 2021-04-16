COVID-19: New Study Reveals How Prevalent Blood Clots Are With Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines

The ratio of people who have suffered from blood clots after receiving the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is approximately the same as those who receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to a new study.

Oxford University researchers found that the number of people who receive blood clots after getting vaccinated is approximately the same for all three vaccines, with four in one million people experiencing cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) after getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, compared to five in one million people for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The new study comes in the wake of AstraZeneca’s vaccine use being halted or limited in several countries due to concerns of blood clots that have recently been reported in patients getting vaccinated.

On Tuesday, April 13 the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised states to temporarily “pause" the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines “out of an abundance of caution” after six women developed a rare blood-clotting disorder that left one dead and one in critical condition.

The complete Oxford University study can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.