North Rockland Daily Voice
COVID-19: New Studies Shed Light On How Pandemic May Have Started

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: CDC

New clues about how the COVID-19 pandemic started have been detailed in studies that have just been released by scientists on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Two studies, conducted by United States scientists, trace the original of the SARS-CoV-2 novel strain of the coronavirus to the large market in Wuhan, China that sold live animals. 

The studies are based on genetic analyses of COVID-19 samples from the market and from those who were infected in the first two months after the initial strain was identified.

“When you look at all of the evidence together, it’s an extraordinarily clear picture that the pandemic started at the Huanan market,” Michael Worobey, a University of Arizona biologist who co-authored the studies, told The New York Times.

The research does not identify what type of animal might have started the spread.

The results of the studies can be viewed here.

