Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Cases, Positive Testing Rate; Latest County Totals
News

COVID-19: New Spike In Cases Linked To Small Household Gatherings, CDC Director Says

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The CDC is warning that small gatherings have been attributed to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
The CDC is warning that small gatherings have been attributed to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases. Photo Credit: CDC

Small gatherings have been attributed to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations for the virus continue to spike across the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that recent small gatherings have become a growing source of COVID-19 spread, as some have grown restless and anxious following months of relative quarantine and social distance from friends and family.

There has been an average of approximately 52,000 new COVID-19 cases reported daily over the past seven days according to officials, with more than half the states in the country showing a positive infection rate of more than 5 percent in those tested for the virus.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said that “in the public square, we're seeing a higher degree of vigilance and mitigation steps in many jurisdictions.

“But what we're seeing as the increasing threat right now is actually acquisition of infection through small household gatherings.”

The CDC said that with the holiday season rapidly approaching, it will be up to the public to maintain vigilant and continue staying the course to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

“Particularly with Thanksgiving coming up, we think it's really important to stress the vigilance of these continued mitigation steps in the household setting,” Redfield added, though the CDC. has not specified how many people entail a “small gathering.”

The CDC recently issued guidance to help keep people safe while socializing during the holidays, and the advice applies to casual meetups of any kind at any time of the year.

According to the CDC, celebrating virtually or with members of your own household poses low risk for spread, and in-person gatherings pose varying levels of risk.

Event organizers and attendees have been advised by health officials to consider the risk of virus spread based on event size and use of mitigation strategies.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.