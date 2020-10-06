Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

COVID-19: New Schools In Area Go Remote Due To Exposure

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19
Photo Credit: Pixabay

This story has been updated.

New schools in the area have announced closures for in-person learning due to COVID-19 exposure.

The school districts are now working closely with county health departments with contact tracing.

In Putnam County, Lakeview Elementary School and Mahopac Middle School in the Mahopac Central School District have shifted to remote learning for Tuesday, Oct. 6 and Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The Orange County Health Department, citing a three-day 27.6 COVID positivity rate in part of the county, ordered all schools -- public, private, and charter -- serving students in the Village of Kiryas Joel and Town of Palm Tree closed effective immediately and for at least two weeks.

The Monroe-Woodbury School District had earlier announced that  Pine Tree Elementary School will be closed for the rest of this week due to a positive case and a presumed case of COVID.

"These individuals are currently isolating, and due to federal health privacy laws, further information about their identities cannot be released," Superintendent of Schools Elsie Rodriguez said.

All Pine Tree students and staff will be on a fully remote schedule from Tuesday, Oct. 6 through Friday, Oct. 9.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

