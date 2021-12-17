Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

COVID-19: New School District In Hudson Valley Goes Remote Due To Increase In Cases

Zak Failla
Millbrook High School
Millbrook High School Photo Credit: Daily Voice

Students in a Hudson Valley school district will not be returning to the classroom for the rest of the calendar year as the holiday COVID-19 spike continues to plague the region.

In Dutchess County, the Millbrook Central School District announced that it will be transitioning to its distance learning model beginning on Friday, Dec. 17, through Friday, Dec. 23 as it heads into its holiday break.

Schools Superintendent Laura Mitchell said that parents should be aware of the outbreak of COVID-19 cases in the area, and to watch out for the development of any symptoms amongst children.

The transition to remote learning comes after “multiple” cases were confirmed on Tuesday, Dec. 14 and Wednesday, Dec. 15, with “additional positive cases” reported on Thursday, Dec. 16, prompting the closure.

Students are expected to return for in-person learning at the conclusion of the holiday break on Monday, Jan. 3.

“As the number of cases grows, so do the number of close contacts in our student and staff population, making it increasingly challenging to sustain in-person instruction,” Mitchell wrote in a notice to parents.

In Dutchess County, there are currently 1,325 active cases - up from approximately 750 at the beginning of the month - according to the Department of Health, with 64 patients being treated in area hospitals.

Any students or staff who may have been impacted by the positive cases will be contacted by the district or county health officials.

