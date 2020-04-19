Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: New Rundown Of Total, New Cases In Rockland County

Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic Photo Credit: Pixabay

The following are the latest number of total novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases followed by new cases for counties in New York as of Sunday, April 19.

The state health department reported 6,054 additional COVID-19 cases have brought the statewide total to 242,786 confirmed cases.

Albany

682

34

Allegany

30

0

Broome

192

6

Cattaraugus

34

0

Cayuga

36

0

Chautauqua

25

0

Chemung

73

1

Chenango

78

1

Clinton

49

1

Columbia

107

2

Cortland

25

0

Delaware

49

0

Dutchess

2,240

39

Erie

2,070

73

Essex

18

2

Franklin

13

0

Fulton

27

0

Genesee

117

30

Greene

85

3

Hamilton

3

0

Herkimer

49

2

Jefferson

54

4

Lewis

8

0

Livingston

39

2

Madison

106

1

Monroe

1,032

24

Montgomery

35

1

Nassau

30,013

833

Niagara

246

12

NYC

134,436

3,173

Oneida

275

7

Onondaga

498

6

Ontario

70

1

Orange

6,379

113

Orleans

46

5

Oswego

47

2

Otsego

48

1

Putnam

592

10

Rensselaer

173

9

Rockland

9,364

193

Saratoga

251

7

Schenectady

268

9

Schoharie

20

0

Schuyler

6

0

Seneca

18

0

St. Lawrence

105

7

Steuben

167

7

Suffolk

26,888

745

Sullivan

537

13

Tioga

35

3

Tompkins

117

0

Ulster

854

34

Warren

96

2

Washington

63

11

Wayne

50

1

Westchester

23,803

624

Wyoming

36

0

Yates

9

0

