COVID-19: New Rundown Of Total, New Cases In Rockland County

The following are the latest number of total novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases followed by new cases for counties in New York as of Wednesday, April 15.
Albany
548
13
Allegany
28
0
Broome
153
7
Cattaraugus
32
0
Cayuga
36
3
Chautauqua
24
1
Chemung
69
5
Chenango
71
3
Clinton
45
0
Columbia
96
12
Cortland
23
1
Delaware
46
1
Dutchess
2,048
114
Erie
1,751
83
Essex
12
0
Franklin
13
0
Fulton
24
2
Genesee
76
0
Greene
73
7
Hamilton
3
0
Herkimer
40
1
Jefferson
47
0
Lewis
7
0
Livingston
31
0
Madison
105
1
Monroe
884
34
Montgomery
32
0
Nassau
26,715
1,465
Niagara
204
7
NYC
118,302
7,837
Oneida
246
17
Onondaga
449
18
Ontario
62
1
Orange
5,716
138
Orleans
33
2
Oswego
42
1
Otsego
44
0
Putnam
571
13
Rensselaer
124
4
Rockland
8,474
139
Saratoga
227
3
Schenectady
237
2
Schoharie
20
0
Schuyler
6
0
Seneca
18
0
St. Lawrence
92
0
Steuben
151
4
Suffolk
23,278
816
Sullivan
424
9
Tioga
25
1
Tompkins
115
3
Ulster
733
43
Warren
77
0
Washington
42
2
Wayne
48
0
Westchester
20,947
756
Wyoming
34
2
Yates
6
0
