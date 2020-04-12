COVID-19: New Rundown Of Total, New Cases In Rockland County

The following are the latest number of total novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases followed by new cases for counties in New York as of Sunday afternoon, April 12.

A total of 188,684 have now tested positive in the state, with 8,236 new cases.

Albany

478 total cases, 32 new cases

Allegany

26, 0

Broome

126, 9

Cattaraugus

28, 9

Cayuga

28, 1

Chautauqua

29, 1

Chemung

60, 0

Chenango

63, 2

Clinton

43, 0

Columbia

79, 2

Cortland

18, 1

Delaware

39, 0

Dutchess

1,838, 94

Erie

1,571, 99

Essex

12, 0

Franklin

12, 1

Fulton

21, 0

Genesee

69, 2

Greene

44, 7

Hamilton

3, 0

Herkimer

37, 0

Jefferson

46, 2

Lewis

6, 0

Livingston

30, 0

Madison

101, 2

Monroe

798, 31

Montgomery

29, 0

Nassau

23,553, 969

Niagara

183, 16

New York City (five boroughs)

103,208, 4,900

Oneida

195, 14

Onondaga

397, 17

Ontario

57, 1

Orange

5,027, 180

Orleans

25, 1

Oswego

38, 1

Otsego

43, 0

Putnam

497, 3

Rensselaer

105, 9

Rockland

7,721, 244

Saratoga

196, 9

Schenectady

199, 5

Schoharie

12, 0

Schuyler

12, 0

Seneca

16, 0

St. Lawrence

85, 5

Steuben

121, 2

Suffolk

20,816, 933

Sullivan

358, 18

Tioga

19, 0

Tompkins

109, 1

Ulster

612, 23

Warren

46, 2

Washington

34, 3

Wayne

42, 0

Westchester

19,313, 584

Wyoming

31, 0

Yates

3,1

