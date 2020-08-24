COVID-19: New Restrictions Placed On NY Restaurants, Bars

New York has offered updated guidance for restaurants and bars that are open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The New York State Liquor Authority said that activities such as dancing, karaoke, live entertainment, comedy shows, darts, cornhole, and pool are not allowed at bars and restaurants.

Live music at bars cannot be advertised, all live music must be non-ticketed events and cover charges aren't allowed.

Despite the restrictions and guidance issued by state health officials and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, dozens of restaurants and bars have been found in violation, with patrons crowding popular locales, failing to socially distance, or wear face coverings.

Cuomo said that over the weekend, the SLA and New York State Police Task Force continued compliance checks of local bars and restaurants.

Of the 3,964 establishments that were checked over the weekend, 34 more were found to be in violation of the state’s COVID-19 requirements.

“We hope establishments are getting the message,” Cuomo said. “I said that we were serious about it. So we're going to take enforcement actions and that’s what we’re doing and these are serious enforcement actions.

“If police aren’t going to enforce compliance, we want establishments to know that the state is going to, and is doing it.”

Cuomo added: “Our numbers reflect the hard work of New Yorkers, and as other states across the nation see surging cases, our numbers remain steadily low.”

On Monday, Aug. 24, Cuomo, while touting the statewide COVID-19 infection rate of 0.66 percent, said that the state is taking a number of initiatives to protect its progress and ensure that bars and restaurants remain in compliance.

“We’ve beefed up our compliance effort, but I’ll say it again: it’s up to local governments to use their police forces and make sure that bars and restaurants are complying,” he said. “But if they won’t, the SLA and New York State Police will inspect bars and restaurants to make sure that they are, in fact, in compliance.”

