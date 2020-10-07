COVID-19: New Positive Cases Reported At School District In Hudson Valley

A school district in Westchester County is confirming additional positive cases of COVID-19 after a first positive case was reported last month.

The Rye Neck School District in Mamaroneck said it was informed on Tuesday evening, Oct. 6 that students at both Daniel Warren and Rye Neck Middle School had tested positive for COVID.

The first positive case in the district, at Rye Neck Senior High School/Middle School, was confirmed in mid-September.

"I did not expect to be writing to you again so soon with information regarding additional positive COVID cases in Rye Neck," Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara Ferraro stated in a letter to the community on Tuesday night.

Effective immediately, the following grades will be on full remote learning until returning to school on Monday, Oct. 19, Ferraro said:

● Middle School - sixth, seventh and eighth grades

● Daniel Warren - first and second grades

Fifth-grade students at Bellows are continuing on full remote and returning to school on Friday, Oct. 16.

Kindergarten, third grade, fourth grade and high school students are not impacted and therefore can report in person as per their regular cohort hybrid schedules, Ferraro said.

"We are hoping that all of our students can return to school as quickly as possible," Ferraro stated. "In the meantime, I encourage students and their families to work closely with our teachers and staff to ensure that our children continue to make educational progress under these challenging circumstances."

