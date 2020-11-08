Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: New Positive Case Reported At High School In Area

Joe Lombardi
Irvington High School
Irvington High School Photo Credit: Daily Voice photo

A new positive case of COVID-19 has been reported at a high school in Westchester.

The announcement was made late Sunday afternoon, Nov. 8 by Irvington Union Free School District Superintendent Dr. Kris Harrison.

"After consultation with the Westchester County Department of Health, due to the individual’s last day of physical attendance on the MS/HS Campus, we have been advised that it is appropriate for the campus to remain open tomorrow and follow its normal schedule," Harrison said in an email to the community. 

"Based on the circumstances related to this matter, at this time, no one outside the individual's immediate family has been advised to isolate or quarantine," Harrison added.

We understand the level of concern regarding COVID-19. We encourage parents and students to continue following the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention promoted safeguards, such as:

