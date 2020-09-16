Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

COVID-19: New Positive Case Confirmed At High School In Hudson Valley

Mamaroneck High School
Mamaroneck High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

There has been a newly confirmed COVID-19 case at a school district in Westchester.

The Mamaroneck School District announced that one person at the high school tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Sept. 14, though the person wasn't in the building on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Due to privacy laws, the district is not permitted to say whether the positive case was a student or staff member. 

The positive COVID-19 case was confirmed by the state Health Department’s Schools COVID-19 “Report Card.”

Following the positive test, the district and Health Department began contact tracing to determine who may have had come into close proximity with the person.

Anyone who was identified as someone who came into contact with the person who tested positive will receive a call from a Westchester County Health Department contact tracer which will have a 518 area code. 

