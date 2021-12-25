COVID-19: New Omicron Variant Symptom Emerges, Physicians Say

A new symptom of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Omicron variant has emerged in addition to five others previously reported.

A ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom analyzed thousands of COVID symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public revealed that Omicron might feel like the traditional cold in many ways.

The top five symptoms recorded in the Zoe app were:

Runny nose,

Headache,

Fatigue (both mild or severe),

Sneezing,

Sore throat.

Now, information is emerging from physicians on a new symptom of the Omicron strain.

A United Kingdom National Health Service physician, Dr. Amir Khan, said that among patients he's treated, night sweats have become a common Omicron symptom, according to a report in The Sun.

"Those kind of drenching night sweats where you might have to get up and change your clothes," Khan said in an interview with ITV.

Khan added that it’s important we keep on "top of these symptoms," so those who have them are tested for COVID-19.

Preliminary lab studies have indicated that Omicron may not attack the lungs like other variants.

Omicron "replicates, multiples very well in the upper airway (above the neck), but less well in the lung," Top Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University Medical Center told NBC News.

