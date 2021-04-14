COVID-19: New NY Guidelines For Bars, Restaurants, Catered Events Issued

Additional restrictions placed on bars, restaurants, and caterers in New York are being lifted as the state combats the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that beginning on Monday, April 19, it will be extending the statewide curfew on restaurants and bars as New York continues reopening its economy.

Cuomo said that as of April 19, bars and restaurants may stay open until midnight, up from 11 p.m., while the curfew for catered events in New York was pushed from midnight until 1 a.m.

The curfew on bars and restaurants was put in place last November when the state was preparing for the “holiday surge” of new COVID-19 infections. It was later extended from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. earlier this year following repeated complaints from restauranteurs and bar owners who were financially struggling during the pandemic.

Cuomo’s decision was challenged in court around the time of the Super Bowl, but a judge ultimately ruled in favor of the governor.

“Our decisions are based on science and data and we adjust as the virus adjusts. The infection rate and hospitalizations have continued to significantly decline," Cuomo previously said. "Accordingly, we have adjusted with arena and catering hall openings with rigorous testing.

“We will continue to follow the science and react accordingly. If we keep the infections down and vaccinations up, we will continue to stay ahead in the footrace against this invisible enemy.”

