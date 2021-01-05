COVID-19: New, More Contagious 'Super Strain' Of Virus Now Has Been Found In Fifth State

A fifth state has now confirmed a case of the COVID-19 variant so-called "Super Strain" that is said to be approximately 70 percent more contagious.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, the Georgia Department of Public Health said it's confirmed the state’s first case in an 18-year-old man with no recent travel history, meaning the infection was contracted through community spread.

This comes a day after a man in his 60s who works at a jewelry store in Saratoga Springs became the first person in New York to test positive for the variant strain of the virus.

The first case in the United States was identified in Colorado on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 29.

The man is in his early 20s, recovering in isolation, has no recent travel history, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said.

It was later revealed that the man is a Colorado National Guardsman who had been assigned to assist a nursing home struggling with a COVID outbreak

On Wednesday, Dec. 30, California Gov. Gavin Newsom reported the second US case of the variant strain was confirmed in a person in the southern part of the state whose age and gender was not revealed.

On Thursday, Dec. 31, Florida confirmed a case of the variant strain, identifying the person as a man is in his 20s, who lives in Martin County, and has no history of travel.

Later Thursday, California officials confirmed three more people have been infected with the virus variant.

The strain was discovered in the United Kingdom before spreading to other European nations.

The UK variant has also been detected in Canada as well as about 30 other nations.

Health authorities say they believe the three current COVID vaccines now in use are effective in connection to the new strain.

