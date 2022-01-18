COVID-19: New Hudson Valley Numbers Encouraging, As Hochul Says Winter Surge Could End Soon

The light at the end of the winter COVID-19 surge could be fast approaching in the Hudson Valley as the region continues to see improved numbers as the calendar inches further away from the holidays.

The seven-day average percentage of positive test results in the Hudson Valley continued its decline over the holiday weekend, from 16.31 percent on Saturday, Jan. 15, to 15.49 percent the following day and down to 15.16 percent of those tested on Monday, Jan. 17, continuing a two-week trend of improving COVID-19 data.

Statewide, the positivity is also on the decline, from 16.37 percent to 15.04 percent in the same timeframe.

According to the state, "given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to now report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than continue to report counts of individual cases" as it became the dominant strain, representing approximately 95 percent of all active cases.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 20.28 percent (down .64 percent from the previous day);

Central New York: 19.77 percent (down .32 percent);

Finger Lakes: 17.83 percent (down .38 percent);

Long Island: 17.60 percent (down .87 percent);

Capital Region: 17.10 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 16.72 percent (up .01 percent);

North Country: 16.51 percent (down .26 percent);

Hudson Valley : 15.16 percent (down .33 percent);

: 15.16 percent (down .33 percent); Southern Tier: 14.13 percent (down .09 percent).

New York City: 13.48 percent (down .70 percent);

The latest breakdown of new COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley and the average seven-day positivity rate as of Tuesday, Jan. 18, according to the state Department of Health:

Westchester: 2,726 new (15.2 percent seven-day average positive rate of those tested);

Orange County: 516 new (17.5 percent);

Rockland: 665 new (12.5 percent);

Dutchess: 285 new (17.6 percent);

Ulster: 194 (16.2 percent);

Sullivan: 165 (19.2 percent);

Putnam: 80 (17.9 percent).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Jan. 18:

Westchester: 2,521;

Orange County: 885;

Rockland: 846;

Dutchess: 570;

Ulster: 326;

Putnam: 113;

Sullivan: 110.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

Saturday, Jan. 15: 214.06 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 16: 201.60 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17: 194.92 new cases.

Central New York

Saturday, Jan. 15: 234.42 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 16: 225.61 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17: 216.62 new cases.

Finger Lakes

Saturday, Jan. 15: 181.09 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 16: 174.55 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17: 165.98 new cases.

Long Island

Saturday, Jan. 15: 246.23 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 16: 227.38 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17: 207.64 new cases.

Hudson Valley

Saturday, Jan. 15: 252.59 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 16: 234.09 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17: 221.01 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

Saturday, Jan. 15: 182.39 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 16: 180.77 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17: 177.53 new cases.

New York City

Saturday, Jan. 15: 333.21 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 16: 301.87 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17: 272.92 new cases.

North Country

Saturday, Jan. 15: 181.23 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 16: 172.19 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17: 166.87 new cases.

Southern Tier

Saturday, Jan. 15: 189.81 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 16: 188.37 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17: 183.38 new cases.

Western New York

Saturday, Jan. 15: 213.99 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 16: 209.44 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17: 198.07 new cases.

New York State

Saturday, Jan. 15: 271.02 new cases;

Sunday, Jan. 16: 250.57 new cases;

Monday, Jan. 17: 231.29 new cases.

There were 178,771 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 17 according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 22,312 newly confirmed infections for a 12.48 percent positive daily infection rate, down from the previous day.

One hundred and seventy-seven new COVID-19 patients were admitted to New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus climbed to 11,928 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 86.1 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 73 percent completing the vaccination process.

"We hope to close the books on this winter surge soon, so we can turn the page and open the book on our 2023 budget outlook and focus on the post-pandemic future," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"As numbers continue to move in the right direction, we need to remain vigilant against the winter surge by getting the vaccine and boosters, continuing to use masks, and staying home if you feel sick, so we can keep our fellow New Yorkers safe. Let's not undo all of the progress we've made."

