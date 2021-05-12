COVID-19: New Guidance Issued For NY Pools, Beaches

Summer is coming.

In advance of what he says he hopes to be a “normal” summer, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued new guidance for the state’s beaches and pools.

For Memorial Day on the weekend of Friday, May 28, beaches and pools in New York will be open with six-foot of social distance in place between those in attendance, with restrictions to be eased if the state continues seeing improved COVID-19 numbers.

Cuomo said on Wednesday, May 12 that they are planning on moving forward with the goal of opening up to 100 percent capacity by the Fourth of July.

“This past year has been Hell and life has been on hold and untold damage has been done,” he said. “We’re going to be assessing the damage of the past year for years to come.

“But we have to get on with life … We have to reopen and we have to do it smartly, and that’s our strategy to get ready for summer,” Cuomo added.

“If the numbers keep going the way they’re going, we’re going to be able to (open up 100 percent) and have a normal summer finally with our beaches and pools, and that’s what we’re striving for.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.