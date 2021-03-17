Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Groups Now Eligible For Vaccines In New York

Zak Failla
A new group of New Yorkers are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
More New Yorkers are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as the state continues expanding its availability as more doses are allocated across the country by the federal government.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17, most vaccination sites will be able to vaccinate any eligible New Yorker, no matter the category.

Those now eligible include:

  • Public-facing government and public employees
  • Not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need
  • Essential in-person public-facing building service workers

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that any vaccine provider will now be able to vaccinate any eligible New Yorker, excluding pharmacies, which will focus on individuals over the age of 60 and teachers, in line with federal policy. 

“For pharmacies, it’s not as easy for them to identify different types of workers, but you can identify age,” Cuomo said. “Because it’s just a driver’s license, and President Biden rightfully so has made teachers a priority because we want to get these schools open.” 

