North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
COVID-19: New Details Released On Exposure Incident In Hudson Valley

Joe Lombardi
Holy Innocents Catholic Church, located at 431 Bedford Road in Pleasantville.
New details have been released after COVID-19 exposure was confirmed at a church in Westchester.

A priest and a staff member at Holy Innocents Catholic Church, located at 431 Bedford Road in Pleasantville, tested positive for COVID-19

The two individuals have potentially exposed many people over four days of services, the Westchester County Department of Health said.

Anyone who attended the following services must quarantine, as required by the New York State Department of Health, for 14 days (regardless of a negative COVID-19 test) from that last visit to the Church during these days:

  • Monday, Aug. 24 – Morning Mass
  • Tuesday, Aug. 25 – Morning Mass
  • Saturday, Aug. 29 – First Communion Ceremonies
  • Sunday Aug. 30 – All Masses, Except for the 9 a.m. Mass

Contacts of contacts, meaning secondary exposed people, are currently not at risk and do not have to quarantine, the Westchester County Department of Health stated.

"The County is currently working closely with the Church, the Archdiocese of New York, the Pleasantville School District and the Village and will continue to update the public as information becomes available," said the department.

This continues to be a developing story.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

