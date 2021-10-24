Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

COVID-19: New 'Delta Plus' Variant Being Carefully Monitored, CDC Director Says

COVID-19 Photo Credit: CDC

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the new COVID-19 variant, "Delta plus," is being carefully monitored by health officials. 

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky discussed the new strain in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday, Oct. 24. 

When asked if she is worried about "Delta plus," which is surging in the United Kingdom, Walensky said the agency is following the genomic sequencing of the variant "very carefully."

"It is a variant of the delta variant," she said. "It has several mutations on the spike protein that we have not yet seen implicated in increased transmissibility or in decreased ability of our vaccines or our therapeutics to work.

Walensky added that there have been "a handful" of cases of the variant reported in the United States so far.

