COVID-19: New Cases Lead To Closure, Quarantines At School District In Area

The confirmation of new positive COVID-19 cases at a school district in Westchester has resulted in the closure of in-person learning at one school and quarantines for some students and staffers at another.

Irvington Union Free School District Superintendent Kristopher Harrison made the announcement late Sunday afternoon, Dec. 6 in an email to the community.

The two new cases were confirmed at Irvington High School and Dows Lane Elementary School.

Due to the impact on staffing and school operations, Dows Lane Elementary School will be closed for in-person learning for two weeks.

Irvington High School will remain open for in-person learning and follow its published schedules, but some IHS students and staff members will need to quarantine.

All students and staff at Dows Lane will engage in distance learning through Friday, Dec. 18. Dows Lane will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, Dec. 21.

Harrison said the district learned of the new cases on Sunday.

Anyone who will be required to quarantine at either Irvington High School or Dows Lane will be contacted via telephone Sunday evening, Harrison said.

"As with all confirmed cases of the virus, the district has reported the matter to the Department of Health," Harrison stated. "We remain vigilant in the implementation of all NYS required health and safety protocols, which includes the cleaning of our facilities."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.