COVID-19: New Breakdown Of Cases, Fatalities In Westchester

There were nearly 300 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Westchester as the mid-Hudson Valley region looks to begin reopening economies as soon as next week.

As of Friday, May 22, 133,384 Westchester residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 32,767 testing positive for the virus, according to the state Department of Health. Since the outbreak began in New Rochelle in mid-March, 1,319 county residents have died from the virus.

Westchester, which is in the mid-Hudson region, may be able to enter Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan as long as deaths in the Hudson Valley continue to decline, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday.

“If the number of deaths continues to decline the way it has, and they get their tracing online, those two regions are ready to enter phase 1,” he said. “We’re going to allow construction staging now for Long Island and the mid-Hudson, and hopefully the deaths decline and we can reopen next week.”

A breakdown of COIVD-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality:

Yonkers: 6,714 (272 active);

New Rochelle: 2,844 (136);

Mount Vernon: 2,604 (107);

White Plains: 1,727 (91);

Port Chester: 1,178 (96);

Greenburgh: 1,097;

Ossining Village: 1,015;

Peekskill: 889 (97);

Cortlandt: 770;

Yorktown: 604 (46);

Mount Pleasant: 552 (19);

Eastchester: 442 (17);

Harrison: 390 (22);

Mamaroneck Village: 380 (18);

Sleepy Hollow: 370 (27);

Scarsdale: 350 (7);

Somers: 304 (86);

Dobbs Ferry: 294 (35);

Mount Kisco: 272 (23);

Tarrytown: 270 (7);

Bedford: 236 (15);

Rye City: 200 (17);

Elmsford: 196 (16);

North Castle: 193 (5);

New Castle: 176 (10);

Rye Brook: 175 (13);

Croton-on-Hudson: 167 (11);

Mamaroneck Town: 165 (2);

Pelham: 159 (2);

Ossining Town: 150 (5);

Tuckahoe: 129 (2);

North Salem: 126 (5);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 115 (5);

Pleasantville: 115 (8);

Pelham Manor: 102 (1);

Lewisboro: 95 (2);

Ardsley: 93 (6);

Briarcliff Manor: 92 (5);

Irvington: 78 (1);

Larchmont: 65 (1);

Bronxville: 62 (0);

Buchanan: 34 (2);

Pound Ridge: 26 (0).

According to the Department of Health, 1,555,055 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 356,458 testing positive for the virus as of Wednesday, May 20. There have been 23,083 reported deaths due to COVID-19 in New York.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.