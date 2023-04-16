COVID-19: New ‘Arcturus' Variant Causing Symptom Not Typically Seen

A new COVID-19 variant fueling a rise in cases is causing a new symptom that has not been associated with the virus during the three-plus years of the pandemic.

The so-called Arcturus strain — officially known as XBB.1.16 — is believed to be one of the most infectious versions of the Omicron variant to date.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) variant tracker, XBB.1.16 United States cases have doubled in the last week.

Itchy, red eyes not seen in earlier waves "are symptoms of the new Omicron variant," according to a brand-new report by the Mayo Clinic.

"One new feature of cases caused by this variant is that it seems to be causing conjunctivitis, or red and itchy eyes, in young patients," according to Dr. Matthew Binnicker, the Mayo Clinic's director of the Clinical Virology Laboratory. "This is not something that we've seen with prior strains of the virus."

Arcturus has a higher transmissibility rate than previous strains but doesn't appear to be more dangerous, the Mayo Clinic said in its report.

XBB.1.16 is causing increasing case counts in certain parts of the world, including India, and has been confirmed in 27 states, including New York, where it was first detected in January, as well as New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Maryland.

