North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

COVID-19: Nearly 6K Daily Cases, 34 New Deaths Reported In New York

Nicole Valinote
COVID-19
Photo Credit: CDC

New York State has reported thousands of new COVID-19 cases and more than 30 new deaths.

On Sunday, Sept. 12, another 5,768 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, according to an update from Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Thirty-four more deaths from COVID-19 were also reported in the state's update on Saturday.

A total of 203,374 tests were reported in Sunday's update, bringing the state's test positivity rate to 2.84 percent.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all of New York's counties had high community transmission of COVID-19 between Sunday, Sept 5 and Saturday, Sept. 11. This means there were at least 100 cases per 100,000 people. 

"Our fight against COVID-19 is not over - it is crucial that New Yorkers continue to wear a mask, wash their hands and get vaccinated if they haven't already," Hochul said. "The vaccine is the best defense we have at keeping ourselves and our communities safe from the resurging virus. It is safe, it is free and readily available, and it is effective." 

The state also reported that in the past 24 hours, 66,746 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered.

