COVID-19: Metro-North Announces Schedule Changes For Hudson Valley Riders

Metro-North will be restoring some weekend service lines for Hudson Valley riders as New York continues navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MTA announced that beginning on Monday, April 12, weekend service will be returned to Wassaic and include service adjustments on the Harlem Line weekday schedule to accommodate track work.

Officials said that beginning on April 12, Metro-North will begin replacing the track switches north of the Hartsdale station. Those track switches will allow trains to be switched between the two main tracks on the line.

The track switches are near the end of their expected service life and need replacement, MTA officials noted. Once completed, the project will increase train service reliability.

“In order to get this work done, it will require trains to single-track between Scarsdale and North White Plains station,” officials said, noting that Metro-North completed a similar project last year near the Scarsdale station, which advanced switch replacements while ridership was low due to the COVID-19 pandemic and completed the project in less time than originally scheduled.

To accommodate the scheduled track work, Metro-North announced it will be making changes to its schedule beginning on April 12:

AM PEAK:

Two local Harlem Line trains between Grand Central Terminal and North White Plains will end and begin at Crestwood. Stops at Crestwood, Scarsdale, and Hartsdale will be added to Southeast express trains adjacent to those local trains to serve those stations and provide connections.

Six trains will operate between 10 minutes earlier and 7 minutes later to allow trains to pass each other outside the single-track area.

PM PEAK:

Three Grand Central-North White Plains local trains will end and begin at Crestwood. Stops at Crestwood, Scarsdale, and Hartsdale will be added to the Southeast express trains adjacent to those local trains to serve those stations and provide connections.

Sixteen trains will operate between 12 minutes earlier and 4 minutes later to allow trains to pass each other outside the single-track area.

On the New Haven Line, Metro-North will be adding two new trains to its schedule, one each in the morning and afternoon.

Officials said there is a new early morning train from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal that will depart New Haven at 4 a.m. and arrive at Grand Central at 6:09 a.m. The new afternoon train will run from Grand Central to Stamford, leaving Grand Central at 5:55 p.m., running express to New Rochelle then making all stops to Stamford.

“Since the pandemic arrived last year, our main focus has been on moving essential workers,” Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi said. “Now, with more riders returning to the system we are adjusting service levels, while still disinfecting at unprecedented levels and maintaining high levels of mask compliance.”

Other adjustments for New Haven line customers include:

Two express trains in each direction will add a stop at Greenwich: the Grand Central-bound 6:40 a.m. and 7:18 a.m. from New Haven will stop at Greenwich at 7:59 a.m. and 8:29 a.m.; New Haven-bound trains will stop at Greenwich at 4:45 p.m. and 5:17 p.m., arriving New Haven at 6:18 p.m. and 6:38 p.m.

New Rochelle, Larchmont, Mamaroneck, and Harrison will gain additional service from New York City, with New Haven-bound trains departing Grand Central at 4:54 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. stopping at those stations.

The 4:59 p.m. New Haven-bound express train from Grand Central will now stop at Stamford at 5:48 p.m.

The 5:01 p.m. local train to Greenwich will be combined with the 4:54 p.m. Stamford local, departing Grand Central at 4:54 p.m. The combined train will make all stops of both trains, connecting to a New Canaan Branch train at Stamford.

On the Hudson Line, the Manitou station, located near Bear Mountain Bridge and Anthony’s Nose, will reopen on Saturday, April 17. Six trains in each direction will stop at Manitou on Saturdays, Sundays, and Holidays to restore service to this popular Hudson Valley destination.

Officials noted that: Metro-North will provide gameday service for New York Yankees home games, operating shuttle trains to and from Yankee Stadium between Grand Central Terminal, Harlem/125th Street, and Yankees/E 153rd Street as well as adding the Yankees/E. 153rd Street stop to all Poughkeepsie express trains. Harlem and New Haven Line customers can make connections to these trains at Harlem/125th Street.

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, and Independence Day, July 4, Metro-North will operate on a Weekend/Holiday schedule.

