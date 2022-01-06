COVID-19: Mayor In Area Orders State Of Emergency Amid Case Surge

As the Omicron COVID-19 variant rages, a mayor in the Hudson Valley has declared a state of emergency in response to the latest outbreak.

In Orange County, Middletown Mayor Joseph DeStefano announced that effective as of Wednesday, Jan. 5, the city will be under the State of Emergency, which will be in effect through at least Friday, Feb. 4.

DeStefano noted that the order could be rescinded at an earlier date if the COVID-19 situation begins to resolve itself as the number of infections and hospitalizations in the region spikes.

Under the order, DeStefano said that the city will be supplied with rapid self-tests for employees who experience COVID-19 symptoms, which he will be able to request at his discretion.

"All city employees are encouraged to utilize these tests during work hours if they are not feeling well or are experiencing Coronavirus symptoms,” the order states. “If the test is positive, the employee must obtain a PCR test and report to the result to his/her supervisor.”

DeStefano added that he “has the option and authority to direct that all persons entering any city facility or building be screened in accordance with the most recent guidance issued by the Orange County Department of Health.”

In Orange County, the average seven-day positive infection rate of those tested for COVID-19 has risen to 26.7 percent, the highest in the Hudson Valley. There have been an average of 365.7 new cases per 100,000 residents daily during that time frame.

