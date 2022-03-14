COVID-19: 'Many Variants Are Coming,' Pfizer CEO Warns, Saying Fourth Shot Will Be Needed

Warning that "many variants are coming," the chairman and chief executive officer of Pfizer says a fourth dose of the COVID-19 -- a second booster shot -- will be needed.

Appearing on CBS-TV's "Face the Nation" on Sunday, March 13, Dr. Albert Bourla was asked if a COVID booster shot could become recommended each fall - similar to a flu shot.

"I think so," Bourla responded. "And I think this is what we are trying now to make."

Bourla said Pfizer is trying "very diligently to stay ahead of the virus" because "many variants are coming and Omicron was the first one that was able to evade in a skillful way, the immune protection that we're giving.

"But also, we know that the duration of the protection doesn't last very long. Not only of the vaccine, but also the people that are getting sick. They are not getting very durable immune protection. If you get sick, you can get sick again next year."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends people get a booster shot five months after receiving their second shot of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine, or two months after getting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

