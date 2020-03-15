COVID-19: Many School Districts Schedule Long-Term Closures

The following are the latest closures and schedule adjustments by schools and school districts due to the outbreak of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Westchester County

Bedford Central School District: Closed Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 3 after it was recommended a staff member at Fox Lane Middle School self-quarantine pending testing for the COVID-19.

Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District: Closed until Saturday, March 28.

Croton-Harmon School District: Closed on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

Byram Hills Central School District: In response to the fast spread of the coronavirus in Westchester County, the district will not conduct instruction in school buildings until after the April break. Students will not report to school on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17, but the buildings will remain open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for student access to lockers. There will be no bus service.

Greenburgh Central School District: Closed on Monday, March 16 to students and Tuesday, March 17. On Monday, March 16, staff and faculty will report to school for a Superintendent’s Conference Day in order to appropriately plan for remote learning.

Harrison Central School District: Closed starting Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Irvington Union Free School District: WIll be closed on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

John F. Kennedy Catholic High School: Closed through Friday, March 20.

Katonah-Lewisboro School District: Closed to students through Sunday, March 22.

Lakeland Central School District: Closed on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17.

Mamaroneck School District: Closed Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 29.

Mount Pleasant Central School District: WIll be closed on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

Mount Vernon City School District: Closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

New Rochelle City School District: Closed through Wednesday, March 25

Other schools closed in New Rochelle: Ursuline School, Hudson Country Montessori School, Thornton Donovan School

North Salem Central School District: Closed from Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 29 to follow social distancing recommendations. There have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district.

Ossining Union Free School District: Superintendent’s Conference Day scheduled for Thursday, March 19 will now be moved to Monday, March 16. All elementary parent/teacher conferences will be canceled on Thursday, March 19. Thursday, March 19 will now be a regular day of instruction.

Peekskill City School District: Closed Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

Pelham Public Schools: Closed Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

Pleasantville Union Free School District: Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, are Superintendent Conference days. Schools will be closed for students.

Rye City School District: Closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Scarsdale Public Schools: Remain closed through Wednesday, March 18 after a middle school faculty member tested positive for COVID-19.

Somers Central School District: Closed to students on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

Tarrytown Public Schools: Closed Monday, March 16 through Wednesday, March 18.

Tuckahoe Union Free School District: Closed through Wednesday, March 25 due to inclusion in the New Rochelle containment area. There are no confirmed cases in our school district.

White Plains Public Schools: Closed Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

Windward School, White Plains: All divisions of the school are closed for students, parents, and guardians through the end of spring break. Classes are scheduled to resume at the conclusion of spring break on Monday, March 30.

Yonkers Public Schools: Closed Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17.

Putnam County

All public and private schools will be closed for an initial period of Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 as part of an emergency order by the county executive that is in effect until Friday, March 27.

Dutchess County

Dutchess County has declared a State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This State of Emergency will result in instruction for students being suspended until Friday, March 27.

Rockland County

East Ramapo Central School District: All schools and the administration building will continue to be closed on Monday, March 16. Schools will be closed for students on Tuesday, March 17.

Nyack Public Schools: Closed Monday, March 16 through Wednesday, March 18.

South Orangetown Central School District: Closed for students from Monday, March 16 through Wednesday, March 18.

Orange County

All schools in Orange and Ulster counties will close through Friday, March 27 as a coordinated effort in the region to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Warwick School District: Closed until Tuesday, April 14

Ulster County

All schools in Orange and Ulster counties will close through Friday, March 27 as a coordinated effort in the region to slow the spread of of COVID-19.

Sullivan County

The county has ordered all schools to be closed through Friday, April 3.

Check back for updates.

