COVID-19: List Of Hand Sanitizers To Avoid Grows To More Than 75, FDA Says In New Warning

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers and health care providers that the agency has seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizer products that are labeled to contain ethanol ((also known as ethyl alcohol) but that have tested positive for methanol contamination.
The list has now grown to more than 75 products being recalled.
Methanol, also known as wood alcohol, can be toxic when ingested or absorbed through the skin, according to FDA said.
The agency said it's aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death.
The FDA advises consumers not to use hand sanitizers listed below, or products with the names or NDC numbers.
This is the latest, updated list of potentially toxic sanitizers, according to the FDA:
- 4E Global's Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol
- 4E Global's Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- 4E Global's Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear
- 4E Global's Klar and Danver Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.)
- 4E Global's Modesa Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E
- 4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- 4E Global's Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- 4E Global's Blumen Clear Lear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global's Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global's The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear
- 4E Global's Blumen Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global's Blumen Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe
- 4E Global's Blumen Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender
- 4E Global's Blumen Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70% Alcohol
- 4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol
- 4E Global's Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol
- 4E Global's Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global's Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus
- 4E Global's Klar and Danver Instant Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global's Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer
- 4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)
- 4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)
- 4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe
- 4E Global's Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers
- 4E Global's Blumen Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free
- 4E Global's Blumen Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera
- 4E Global's Assured Aloe
- AAA Cosmetica's bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer
- AAA Cosmetica's LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz
- AAA Cosmetica's LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz
- AAA Cosmetica's QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer
- DDI Multinacional's Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced
- DDI Multinacional's Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- DDI Multinacional's Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare
- Eskbiochem's All-Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Eskbiochem's Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer
- Eskbiochem's Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer
- Eskbiochem's The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer
- Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol
- Eskbiochem's CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol
- Eskbiochem's Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
- Grupo Insoma's Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol
- Limpo Quimicos' Andy's Best
- Limpo Quimicos' Andy's
- Limpo Quimicos' Gelclor
- Limpo Quimicos' NeoNatural
- Limpo Quimicos' Plus Advanced
- Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A.'s Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer
- Maquiladora Miniara's Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer
- Maquiladora Miniara's Selecto Hand Sanitizer
- Mystic International's Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer
- Soluciones Cosmeticas' Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free
- Soluciones Cosmeticas' Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer
- Soluciones Cosmeticas' Hand sanitizer (labeled with Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.)
- Tropicosmeticos' Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%
- Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto's Daesi hand sanitizer
- Real Clean Distribuciones's Born Basic Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer
- Real Clean Distribuciones's Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer
- Real Clean Distribuciones's Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer
- Real Clean Distribuciones's Cavalry
- Real Clean Distribuciones's ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel
- Real Clean Distribuciones's Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel
- Real Clean Distribuciones's Keep It Clean
- Real Clean Distribuciones's Hand Sanitizer
- MXL Comercial's Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol (labeled with Resource Recovery & Trading LLC)
- MXL Comercial's Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub (labeled with Resource Recovery & Trading LLC)
- ITECH 361's All Clean Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizer and Disinfectant
- Transliquid Technologies's Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer
- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.