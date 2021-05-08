COVID-19: Letter From White House With Stimulus Payment Info Not A Scam, IRS Says

Americans who received a stimulus check during the COVID-19 pandemic can expect to see a letter coming in the mail from President Joe Biden.

The IRS wants consumers to know that letters coming from the White House bearing Biden’s name and signature are not part of a scheme, and are filled with tax information on COVID-19 stimulus payments.

Recently, the IRS has been issuing letters from the White House outlining how much money was issued for stimulus payments and providing a website to obtain more information.

The letters are written on White House stationery with Biden’s signature on the bottom.

“After each of the three Economic Impact Payments is issued, the IRS is required to mail a notice to each recipient's last known address,” the IRS noted. “The notice provides information about the amount of the payment, how it was made, and how to report any payment that wasn't received.”

Some people may receive multiple notices about each payment. Most people have been instructed to “simply file the notice with their tax records and won't need to contact the IRS or take any further action.”

According to the IRS, there are four different notices that outline what actions some people may need to take:

Notice 1444: Your Economic Impact Payment;

Notice 1444-A: You May Need to Act to Claim Your Payment;

Notice 1444-B: Your Second Economic Impact Payment;

Notice 1444-C: Your 2021 Economic Impact Payment.

People should keep any IRS notices they receive about Economic Impact Payments with other tax records, officials said. The IRS cannot issue replacement copies of these notices, anyone who doesn’t have their notices can check on the payments through the online account.

“When I took office, I promised the American people that help was on the way,” Biden wrote in the latter. “The American Rescue Plan makes good on that promise. This bill was passed to provide emergency relief to millions of Americans. I want to be sure you received all the benefits you are entitled to.”

Approximately 163 million stimulus checks were sent out in three rounds, totaling nearly $400 billion that was distributed to Americans during the pandemic. Some have pushed for a fourth stimulus check, but it seems unlikely, according to officials.

“This has been a long, hard time for our nation,” Biden added. “But I believe brighter days are ahead.

“We are on the path to vaccinating the nation. Our economy is on the mend. And our children will be back in school. I truly believe there is nothing we can’t do as a nation, as long as we do it together.”

