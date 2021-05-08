Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Conspiracy Theorists Sent Threatening Robocalls To Suppress Black Voters, NY AG Says
News

COVID-19: Letter From White House With Stimulus Payment Info Not A Scam, IRS Says

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The IRS has mailed out approximately 90 million stimulus checks.
The IRS has mailed out approximately 90 million stimulus checks. Photo Credit: US Treasury

Americans who received a stimulus check during the COVID-19 pandemic can expect to see a letter coming in the mail from President Joe Biden.

The IRS wants consumers to know that letters coming from the White House bearing Biden’s name and signature are not part of a scheme, and are filled with tax information on COVID-19 stimulus payments.

Recently, the IRS has been issuing letters from the White House outlining how much money was issued for stimulus payments and providing a website to obtain more information.

The letters are written on White House stationery with Biden’s signature on the bottom.

“After each of the three Economic Impact Payments is issued, the IRS is required to mail a notice to each recipient's last known address,” the IRS noted. “The notice provides information about the amount of the payment, how it was made, and how to report any payment that wasn't received.”

Some people may receive multiple notices about each payment. Most people have been instructed to “simply file the notice with their tax records and won't need to contact the IRS or take any further action.”

According to the IRS, there are four different notices that outline what actions some people may need to take:

  • Notice 1444: Your Economic Impact Payment;
  • Notice 1444-A: You May Need to Act to Claim Your Payment;
  • Notice 1444-B: Your Second Economic Impact Payment;
  • Notice 1444-C: Your 2021 Economic Impact Payment.

People should keep any IRS notices they receive about Economic Impact Payments with other tax records, officials said. The IRS cannot issue replacement copies of these notices, anyone who doesn’t have their notices can check on the payments through the online account.

“When I took office, I promised the American people that help was on the way,” Biden wrote in the latter. “The American Rescue Plan makes good on that promise. This bill was passed to provide emergency relief to millions of Americans. I want to be sure you received all the benefits you are entitled to.”

Approximately 163 million stimulus checks were sent out in three rounds, totaling nearly $400 billion that was distributed to Americans during the pandemic. Some have pushed for a fourth stimulus check, but it seems unlikely, according to officials.

“This has been a long, hard time for our nation,” Biden added. “But I believe brighter days are ahead.

“We are on the path to vaccinating the nation. Our economy is on the mend. And our children will be back in school. I truly believe there is nothing we can’t do as a nation, as long as we do it together.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.