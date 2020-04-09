COVID-19: Latest Breakdown Of New York's 6,268 Deaths By County, Sex, Ethnicity, Age Groups

Here is the latest breakdown of the 6,268 deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in New York as of Thursday morning, April 9, according to the state health department.

The deaths are residents of each county listed below.

Albany, 6

Allegany, 1

Bronx, 989

Broome, 5

Cayuga, 1

Chautauqua, 1

Chemung, 1

Columbia, 4

Cortland, 1

Delaware, 1

Dutchess, 15

Erie, 36

Fulton, 1

Genesee, 1

Herkimer, 3

Kings (Brooklyn), 1,427

Lewis, 2

Madison, 2

Manhattan, 604

Monroe, 26

Montgomery, 1

Nassau, 566

Niagara, 1

Oneida, 1

Onondaga, 6

Orange, 63

Oswego, 2

Otsego, 2

Putnam, 20

Queens, 1,461

Rensselaer, 3

Richmond (Staten Island), 214

Rockland, 107

Saratoga, 5

Schenectady, 6

Steuben, 3

Suffolk, 323

Sullivan, 6

Ulster, 6

Washington, 1

Westchester, 315

Wyoming, 1

A total of 3,812 (60.8 percent) of New York's COVID-19 fatalities have been men, with 2,447 (39.1 percent) women.

For a look at fatalities by ethnicity, see the second image above.

The 70-79 age group has the most deaths with 1,656 (26.4 percent), followed by the 80-89 age group with 1,598 (25.5 percent), the 60-69 age group with 1,216 (19.4 percent), 90 and over age group with 710 (11.4 percent), 50-59 age group with 663 (10.6 percent), 40-49 with 265 (4.2 percent) and 30-39 with 118 (1.9 percent).

A total of 365,153 have been tested for COVID-19 statewide, with 149,316 testing positive (40.1 percent). Men account for 54.6 percent of positive cases and women for 44.8 percent.

Nationally, 431,157 have tested positive, meaning New York State accounts for 34.6 percent of the nation's positive tests.

On Wednesday, April 8, 25,095 were tested, with 10.453 testing positive (41.6 percent).

Of those testing positive, 54.8 percent were men and 44.6 percent women.

