COVID-19: Large Fines Possible For Travelers From 19 States Who Fail To Quarantine In NY

Travelers from 19 states with high novel coronavirus (COVID-19) positive testing rates who fail to quarantine for two weeks after arriving in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut could face large fines and, in some cases, even jail time.

Each state has imposed different enforcement regulations, and all are actively working to make sure travelers and those returning to the area from those states are aware of the quarantine.

"We estimate about 12,000 people from those 19 states travel to New York each day," said Melissa DeRosa, the Secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

DeRosa said airlines have agreed to distribute written material to passengers with information on the quarantine. Signs have also been posted in airports.

Anyone who violates a quarantine order may be subject to a civil penalty of up to $10,000 or imprisonment up to 15 days, the New York State Department of Health said.

A person found violating the quarantine could face a $2,000 fine for the first violation, $5,000 for a second violation and $10,000 if the person causes "harm."

“You violate the quarantine, you will have to do mandatory quarantine, and you will be fined," Cuomo said.

In Connecticut and New Jersey, enforcement has been voluntary.

"If we find that's not working, if we find that people are abusing that, we'll consider some stricter measures for enforcement," Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said.

“Although this is voluntary," New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said, "we do expect compliance."

Three more states were added to the joint tristate quarantine list on Tuesday, July 7, with Delaware becoming the first East Coast state. Kansas and Oklahoma were the other new additions.

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The full, updated list of states on the travel advisory is now:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

