COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positivity Rate; Here Are Number Of New Cases By County

There was an uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 test results in the Hudson Valley, according to three-day data released by New York State on Monday, Sept. 7.
Of the 58,865 test results reported on Sunday, Sept. 6 to New York State, 520, or 0.88 percent, were positive.
In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:
- Friday, Sept. 4: 1.1 percent
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 0.9 percent
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 1.2 percent
A total of 520 new COVID cases were reported, bringing the statewide total to 440,021 during the pandemic.
Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:
- Westchester, 31
- Rockland, 22
- Dutchess, 11
- Orange, 10
- Putnam, 3
- Ulster, 2
- Sullivan, 1
There were two new deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,361.
Here is overall state data for Sunday:
- Patient Hospitalization - 413 (+3)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 49
- Number ICU - 115 (-4)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 57 (+1)
- Total Discharges - 75,471 (+46)
- Deaths - 2
