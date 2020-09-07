COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positivity Rate; Here Are Number Of New Cases By County

There was an uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 test results in the Hudson Valley, according to three-day data released by New York State on Monday, Sept. 7.

Of the 58,865 test results reported on Sunday, Sept. 6 to New York State, 520, or 0.88 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

Friday, Sept. 4: 1.1 percent

Saturday, Sept. 5: 0.9 percent

Sunday, Sept. 6: 1.2 percent

A total of 520 new COVID cases were reported, bringing the statewide total to 440,021 during the pandemic.

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

Westchester, 31

Rockland, 22

Dutchess, 11

Orange, 10

Putnam, 3

Ulster, 2

Sullivan, 1

There were two new deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,361.

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

Patient Hospitalization - 413 (+3)

Patients Newly Admitted - 49

Number ICU - 115 (-4)

Number ICU with Intubation - 57 (+1)

Total Discharges - 75,471 (+46)

Deaths - 2

