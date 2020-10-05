Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate; Number Of New Cases By County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Photo Credit: Pixabay

There was an uptick in the number of positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley, according to three-day data released Monday, Oct. 5.

In the top 20 ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks - Brooklyn, Queens and Rockland and Orange Counties - 3,473 tests were conducted on Sunday, Oct. 4, yielding 193 positives or a 5.5 percent positivity rate. 

In the remainder of the state, 72,931 tests were conducted yielding 740 positives or a 1.01 percent positivity rate.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

  • Friday, Oct. 2: 2.3 percent
  • Saturday, Oct. 3: 1.4 percent
  • Sunday, Oct. 4: 1.9 percent

Here are the number of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

  • Rockland, 55
  • Orange County, 44
  • Westchester, 40
  • Ulster, 9
  • Dutchess, 8
  • Putnam, 2
  • Sullivan, 1

There were eight deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Dutchess).

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 636 (+18)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 72
  • Number ICU - 149 (+11)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 70 (+3)
  • Total Discharges - 77,141 (+51)
  • Deaths - 8
  • Total Deaths - 25,527

