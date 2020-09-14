COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate; Number Of New Cases By County

There was another uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing in the Hudson Valley, according to newly released data on Monday, Sept. 14.

Of a total of 63,358 test results reported on Sunday, Sept. 13 to New York State, 583, or 0.92 percent, were positive.

These are positivity testing rates for the last four days in the Hudson Valley:

Thursday, Sept. 10: 1.2 percent

Friday, Sept. 11: 0.9 percent

Saturday, Sept. 12: 1.2 percent

Sunday, Sept. 13: 1.6 percent

Here are the number of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's counties:

Westchester, 40 (down five from a day earlier)

Rockland, 34 (up 17 from a day earlier)

Orange County, 17 (down seven from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 8 (up six from a day earlier)

Putnam, 4 (up one from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 4 (same as a day earlier)

Ulster, 1 (down two from a day earlier)

A total of 583 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 444,948 during the pandemic.

There were four deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Sunday, with one on the Hudson Valley (in Westchester) -- bringing the total to 25,394 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

Patient Hospitalization - 464 (+0)

Patients Newly Admitted - 43

Number ICU - 143 (+12)

Number ICU with Intubation - 59 (+5)

Total Discharges - 75,814 (+47)

Deaths - 4

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.