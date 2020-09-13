COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate; Number Of New Cases By County

The was an uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing in the Hudson Valley, according to newly released data on Sunday, Sept.

Of a total of 72,668 test results reported on Saturday, Sept. 12 to New York State, 725, or 0.99 percent, were positive.

These are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

Thursday, Sept. 10: 1.2 percent

Friday, Sept. 11: 0.9 percent

Saturday, Sept. 12: 1.2 percent

Here are the number of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's counties:

Westchester, 45

Orange County, 24

Rockland, 17

Sullivan, 4

Putnam, 3

Ulster, 3

Dutchess, 2

A total of 725 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 444,365 during the pandemic.

There were six deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Orange County) -- bringing the total to 25,390 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization - 464 (-3)

Patients Newly Admitted - 57

Hospital Counties - 33

Number ICU - 131 (+4)

Number ICU with Intubation - 54 (+3)

Total Discharges - 75,767 (+60)

