North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

COVID-19: Five States Added To NY/NJ/CT Quarantine List
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate; Latest Totals By County

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Hudson Valley saw an uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Of a total of 83,997 test results reported on Monday, Sept. 21 to New York State, 754, or 0.89 percent, were positive.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

  • Saturday, Sept. 19: 1.0 percent
  • Sunday, Sept. 20: 1.1 percent
  • Monday, Sept. 21: 1.2 percent

Here's a breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties on Monday:

  • Rockland, 58
  • Westchester, 29
  • Orange, 13
  • Dutchess, 8
  • Putnam, 6
  • Ulster, 2
  • Sullivan, 0

A total of 754 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 451,227 during the pandemic.

There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Monday, with none in the Hudson Valley -- bringing the total to 25,432 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Monday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 470 (+2)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 43
  • Number ICU - 133 (-1)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 67 (+1)
  • Total Discharges - 76,246 (+28)
  • Deaths - 3

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

