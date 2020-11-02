COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate; Latest County Totals

The Hudson Valley saw an uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 testing, according to newly released data on Monday, Nov. 2.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under the New York State's Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.50 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.48 percent.

Within the focus areas, 10,503 test results were reported Sunday, Nov. 1, yielding 368 positives.

In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 85,598 test results were reported, yielding 1,265 positives.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

Friday, Oct. 30: 2.2 percent

Saturday, Oct. 31: 2.2 percent

Sunday, Nov. 1: 2.6 percent

Here's a rundown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

Westchester, 115

Rockland, 88

Orange, 44

Dutchess, 20

Putnam, 8

Sullivan, 7

Ulster, 3

There were 14 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Sunday, with two in the Hudson Valley (in Westchester and Rockland) -- bringing the total to 25,838 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,151 (+26)

Patients Newly Admitted - 130

Hospital Counties - 50

Number ICU - 276 (+17)

Number ICU with Intubation - 116 (-1)

Total Discharges - 79,915 (+84)

Deaths - 14

